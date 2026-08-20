Buffalo Wild Wings Releases Throwback Menu Favorites

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

If Buffalo Wild Wings had you missing the early 2000s, you’re in luck.

B-Dubs is bringing back six discontinued menu items with a limited-time Throwback Menu celebrating the Y2K era.

The nostalgia-heavy menu launched Wednesday, August 19th.

Here’s what made the comeback:

Buffalo Chips

Mini Corn Dogs

Beef on Weck Sliders

Garlic Mushrooms

Hot BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Zoo Cocktail

There’s also a Throwback Ultimate Sampler for anyone who wants to try four of the returning favorites in one order.

The comeback comes after years of fans asking Buffalo Wild Wings to bring back some of its old-school menu items.

And B-Dubs isn’t stopping at the food.

The restaurant teamed up with Von Dutch collaborating on two limited-edition Buffalo Wild Wings trucker hats. One features a brown suede design, while the other has a camouflage pattern shaped like chicken wings.

The Von Dubs collection drops September 21st through Von Dutch’s website.

The Throwback Menu is available for a limited time at participating Buffalo Wild Wings sports bars and Buffalo Wild Wings GO locations.

Basically, B-Dubs is bringing back the food, the fits and the nostalgia. And honestly, we’re not mad at it.





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