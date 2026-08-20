Master P Talks No Limit x Cash Money Tour with Supreme [WATCH]

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Cincinnati

101.1 The WIZ’s Supreme caught up with Master P ahead of the No Limit x Cash Money Tour. The historic tour is bringing two of the most impactful Hip-Hop labels together on one stage.

The tour rolls into the city on November 14th with a stacked lineup at Heritage Bank Center. Master P, Birdman, Juvenile, Mia X, Choppa, Boosie, and other Southern favorites are set to hit the stage.

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Master P says fans can expect an “incredible celebration.” He also believes this could be one of the last chances to see so many No Limit and Cash Money legends together.

There’s also a little extra incentive to pull up in your best camo. Master P is giving away $1,000 at every show to the fan with the best camo outfit.

But the tour is about more than music. Master P wants to use the platform to bring awareness to mental health. He talks about self-medication and the dangers of trying to cope without getting proper help.

He calls the tour “partying with a purpose.”

When Supreme asked what comes to mind when he thinks about Cincinnati, Master P immediately shouted out the fans. He credited Cincy supporters for helping No Limit reach massive heights.

Master P says he sold more than 100 million records and could not have done it without fans in cities like Cincinnati. He also knows the Queen City has always been a major No Limit and Southern music market.

Watch the full interview with Master P below and get your tickets to the No Limit x Cash Money Tour coming to Cincinnati November 14th!



