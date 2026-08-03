Sen. Bernie Moreno Defends Daughter After Rep. Max Miller Allegations

Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio was oddly silent, as he and many of his peers did not comment about the serious allegations against Rep. Max Miller. Moreno, whose daughter was married to Rep. Miller, finally spoke out against the congressman, stating he should not be serving in Congress.

The chatter around Sen. Bernie Moreno and other members of the Republican Party had been the silence around Rep. Max Miller and the allegations of domestic violence and abuse that were reported. Sen. Moreno’s silence was especially deafening, considering that his daughter, Emily, was married to Miller and that the congressman had similar allegations hanging around him previous to that union.

Taking to X, where he has been actively railing against perceived opposition in media and politics, Moreno addressed the ongoing situation with his daughter and Miller.

From X:

As a father and husband, I can tell you the last two years have been pure hell for my wife Bridget, our daughter Emily, me, and our entire family in the aftermath of Emily’s divorce.

It has been horrific to watch this play out in full public view, all while knowing an innocent two-year-old girl is caught in the middle. Our priority has always been protecting our daughter and our granddaughter. Out of concern for the safety of my family, I hoped to keep this matter private but Max Miller’s increasingly erratic and dangerous behavior has made that impossible.

As he has admitted privately, Max Miller needs serious psychological help. He is a danger to my daughter, and I hold my breath every minute he has custody of my granddaughter.

If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them. He should not serve in the House of Representatives. I believe Max Miller needs to seek professional help to end the clear pattern of abuse he has left in his wake. I believe he should not be free to continue endangering others until he does.

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I ran for office because I wanted to make a difference for the country that gave me every opportunity to succeed, and to leave this nation better for my children and grandchildren. That sacrifice has been especially hard on my wife Bridget, whose big heart and steady support have never wavered. I owe it to her, to Emily, and to my granddaughter to speak the truth now.

The allegations against Miller surfaced as a result of legal haggling between him and his ex-wife, with Emily Moreno accusing her ex-husband of several acts of domestic violence, including throwing water at her and aiming a firearm in her direction. The couple’s toddler daughter was also caught up in the row, with Miller being accused of breaking the child’s collarbone.

In May, Miller filed the defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, this after framing her as a stalker and lying in an attempt to upend his political career. In July, Ms. Moreno filed for a restraining order against Miller, bringing the allegations back to the surface.

President Donald Trump has spoken briefly on Miller’s legal predicament, saying that his office is looking at the matter but brushed Ms. Moreno’s statements aside as “accusations.”

Defiantly, Miller says he aims to run for a third term in Ohio this fall.

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Photo: Getty

Sen. Bernie Moreno Defends Daughter After Rep. Max Miller Allegations was originally published on hiphopwired.com