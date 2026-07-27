Double Dribble Drama: DiJonai Carrington Accuses Ex NaLyssa Smith Of Cheating With Multiple WNBA Players, Smith Responds

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DiJonai Carrington, who currently plays for the Chicago Sky, hit the basketball world with a headline crossover that trended over the weekend. Over the weekend, the baller took to social media, accusing her ex-girlfriend NaLyssa Smith of cheating with at least two other WNBA players.

On Sunday (July 26), DiJonai Carrington, 28, took to Threads and made the explosive accusation, setting off a flurry of replies across social media platforms.

“Since mfs wanna be funny today ima be hilarious! yes , nalyssa cheated on me with Deja Kelly and Aaliyah Nye +++ many more,” Carrington wrote.

Smith, 25, who plays for the Las Vegas Aces, took to a livestream to address Carrington’s accusations. Smith also pondered why Carrington is bringing the situation to social media.

“Whether she cheated on me or I cheated on her, why are we bringing that to the internet a year later when nobody did anything to anybody?” Smith asked. “That has nothing to do with anybody. That don’t even make sense. And to bring it to the internet a year later is crazy, just for fun? That’s ridiculous. Especially when you’re in a happy, healthy relationship. I would never in my life do that to nobody if I was in a happy, healthy relationship.”

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Considering the level of the scandal, fans of the WNBA and the generally nosy are chiming in with reactions to the news. Some are naturally taking Carrington’s side, defending her right to speak the truth. Some are standing with Smith, also wondering aloud why the cheating was brought to the masses as the pair’s relationship ended a long time ago.

On social media, especially X, the reactions to DiJonai Carrington accusing NaLyssa Smith of cheating on her with WNBA players have cropped up, and we’ve got some of them listed below.