50 Queer Queens We Can't Stop Crushing On
WCW, Vol. 31 — From Bisexual Baddies To Lesbian Lovelies, 50 Queer Queens We Can't Stop Crushing On
1 of 50
❯
Women Crush Wednesday is here, and we’re on a mission to highlight 50 of the hottest queer queens gracing our timelines!
Our sisters at MadameNoire have searched for (and found) some of the hottest queer queens taking up space in the LGBTQIA+ community this week.
Check out who’s topping this week’s WCW list below.
RELATED CONTENT: WCW, Vol. 30: Femme, Stud & Everything In Between — These 50 Queer Queens Are Worthy Of Women Crush Wednesday
1. Porsha Williams
50. Kari
RELATED CONTENT: Black LGBTQ+ Movies That Changed The Culture Forever
WCW, Vol. 31 — From Bisexual Baddies To Lesbian Lovelies, 50 Queer Queens We Can't Stop Crushing On was originally published on bossip.com
More from 101.1 The Wiz