Tyler Perry & Taraji P. Henson Spill The Tea On 'Why Did I Get Married Again?' And Yes, The Gang Is Back

Grab your passports and prepare for another round of drama, laughs, and Angela & Marcus messiness because Tyler Perry is officially bringing back one of his most beloved franchises.

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

This time, the couples are trading snowy Colorado cabins for the stunning backdrop of Lake Como, Italy. Check out first look photos of Why Did I Get Married Again? as Perry and Taraji P. Henson spill the tea about the sequel.

According to Netflix, Why Did I Get Married Again? premieres September 9 and reunites fan favorites Perry, Jill Scott, Richard T. Jones, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Lamman Rucker, and Sharon Leal. Joining the franchise is Henson, whose addition is already giving the sequel even more star power.

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

The new film centers around the wedding of Marcus and Angela’s daughter. What starts as a celebration quickly becomes an opportunity for old friends to reconnect, reflect on their marriages, and realize that their children may be repeating some of the same relationship patterns they once navigated themselves.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the film, Taraji said revisiting these characters nearly two decades after the original film felt surprisingly natural.

“It felt like putting on a warm robe,” Perry shared. “It lent itself to realizing where we all are in life.”

He also noted that both the cast and the characters have experienced real-life growth since audiences first met them.

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As for Henson, she is stepping into the franchise as Roselyn — a successful businesswoman whose son happens to be the groom. While she arrives in Italy to celebrate, Perry hints that every guest is carrying a little emotional baggage.

Henson teased that viewers should expect more than just beautiful scenery.

“I don’t want to give too much away, but who doesn’t love a destination wedding that brings together old and new friends?” she told People. She also revealed that filming alongside Tasha Smith made the experience even sweeter, joking that the pair “almost had too much fun.”

Perry had nothing but praise for his longtime collaborator.

“Taraji is just a joy to work with,” he said. “She is just a good person, has a good soul and a good heart. I love working with those types of people and will continue to work with Taraji as long as she wants to work with me.”

In true Tyler Perry fashion, expect heartfelt conversations, complicated marriages, family secrets, and plenty of moments that will have viewers laughing one minute and clutching their pearls the next. If the original films taught us anything, it is that love is never simple, and neither are the people trying to hold on to it.

For fans who need a refresher before the sequel drops, Why Did I Get Married? and Why Did I Get Married Too? will also begin streaming on Netflix in the United States on July 3.

Why Did I Get Married Again? releases September 9 on Netflix.

Check out the first look images below:

Source: Courtesy / Netflix