Supreme Court Upholds Birthright Citizenship

Birthright citizenship grants automatic US citizenship to those born on US soil, regardless of parents' legal status.

The 14th Amendment's 'subject to the jurisdiction thereof' clause has been key to interpreting and applying birthright citizenship.

The ruling provides clarity and security for thousands of families, allowing their citizen children to access benefits and rights.

Today the Supreme Court issued a major ruling. It confirmed that children born in the United States to undocumented parents are citizens. This upholds a long-standing practice in America.

Source: VCG / Getty

What Is Birthright Citizenship?

Birthright citizenship gives automatic citizenship to people born on US soil. It does not depend on the parents’ legal status. The idea comes from the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. This amendment was ratified in 1868. It states that all persons born in the US are citizens. The phrase “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” has been key.

The Background of the Case

A legal challenge questioned this for children of illegal immigrants. Opponents argued that undocumented parents are not fully subject to US jurisdiction. They claimed this means their children should not get citizenship. The case worked its way through lower courts. It eventually reached the nation’s highest court.

The Supreme Court’s Reasoning

The justices reviewed historical evidence and past decisions. They looked at how the 14th Amendment has been applied before. The court found that birth on US soil confers citizenship. The parents’ immigration status does not override this. The ruling was based on the clear text of the Constitution. It rejected attempts to narrow the meaning of citizenship.

Simple Breakdown of the Decision

Anyone born in America is a citizen at birth. This includes kids whose parents entered the country illegally. The decision applies nationwide immediately. It affects current and future births. No new laws are needed to implement it.

Love Politics? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Why This Ruling Matters to Everyday People

Many families now have clarity about their children’s status. These children can access public benefits as citizens. They can attend school and get healthcare easily. As adults, they enjoy full rights like voting and passports. The decision reduces uncertainty for thousands of families each year. It supports the principle of equality under the law.

Potential Impacts on Society

Schools may see stable enrollment from citizen children. Healthcare systems can plan better for citizen populations. The ruling may influence future immigration debates. Some see it as protecting American values of inclusion. Others worry about incentives for illegal immigration. The court focused only on the constitutional question.

Looking to the Future

This decision is unlikely to change soon. Only another Supreme Court ruling or amendment could alter it. Congress could pass laws on related immigration issues. But birthright citizenship remains protected. Families affected can breathe easier today.

The ruling reinforces the Constitution’s promise.