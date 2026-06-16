Chaka Khan & Kelly Rowland Got Their Flowers At The 2026 Black Women In Music Dinner

Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation

Black women are the backbone of the music industry, and the Connie Orlando Foundation celebrated that in the most marvelous way at the Black Women in Music Dinner.

On June 12, the 2026 Black Women in Music Dinner took place at the Audrey Irmas Pavilion in Los Angeles. The annual event brought together artists, executives, creators, and cultural architects for an evening that was equal parts celebration, testimony, and reminder that the women who built this industry deserve their flowers while they are very much still here to receive them.

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty Images for The Connie Orlando Foundation

According to the official press release, the event was hosted by comedian Zainab Johnson and presented in partnership with Founding Partner HarbourView Equity Partners and is now firmly established as one of the cornerstone celebrations of Black Music Month. The room included Connie Orlando herself, Bresha Webb, Tracey Edmonds, Mona Scott-Young, Shaun Robinson, and Gabrielle Dennis among the attendees, which tells you everything you need to know about the energy in that building on a Friday night in LA.

Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation

Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty Images for The Connie Orlando Foundation

The honorees this year were literally icons. Chaka Khan received the Vanguard Award, presented by HarbourView Equity Partners Founder and CEO Sherrese Clarke. They looked at the legend and said, “Your voice didn’t just define an era; it continues to shape the future.”

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Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation

Kelly Rowland received the Velvet Guard Award presented by none other than Tina Knowles, who came through with one of the most genuinely moving presenter speeches of the entire evening.

“Kelly, you are a rare gem and it has been a joy to be your bonus mom,” Tina said. “You are a superstar in every sense of the word and you are also the best wife, mother, sister, friend and daughter anyone can ask for.”

Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation

Fatima Robinson, one of the most influential choreographers and creative directors in the history of the music video era, received the Guardian of Vision Award. Her award was presented by 2025 Vanguard Honoree Sylvia Rhone, who called her “my sister-friend, my creative guru, and one of the most influential visionaries of our time.”

Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation

Natina Nimene received the New Guard Award. Presenter Juliette Jones noted that what sets Nimene apart is “her rare combination of steadfast protection and strategic focus” and her ability to “bridge the gap between the raw energy of the streets and the high-stakes boardroom.”

Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation

The evening also spotlighted Billboard’s Editor at Large for R&B and Hip-Hop, Gail Mitchell, and award-winning producer and audio engineer Ebonie Smith as the Foundation’s 2026 Guardian Angel Spotlights. This distinction honors the protectors and messengers in the music industry who quietly and consistently champion the next generation. Both were presented by 2025 Guardian Angel Spotlight recipient DJ KISS, who also provided music for the evening.

Performances by YULI, David Michael Wyatt, and the legendary Chanté Moore kept the room lifted all night because an evening honoring Black women in music was always going to sound exactly right.

Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation

The Connie Orlando Foundation’s Black Women in Music Dinner also continued its important work raising awareness and funds for breast cancer prevention, education, and care in Black communities. The event was more than a celebration of the gifted Black women in music. It was a commitment to the very women it honored. Chaka Khan, Kelly Rowland, and every woman in that room deserved every single moment of it.

Congrats!

Check out more photos from the night below!

Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation