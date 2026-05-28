‘Queens Court’ Kerfuffle: K. Michelle And Former Flame Nosh Clash Over ‘Ex’ Accusations, Country Crooner Releases Recorded Phone Call–‘Don’t Be Mad’

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

There’s a Queens Court kerfuffle brewing between a country crooner and a former suitor she publicly referred to as her ex, despite him now strongly disputing the nature of their relationship.

Sunday’s episode (May 24) of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reignited tension between K. Michelle and her former flame, Nosh, from the Peacock’s Queens Court, with the drama quickly spilling onto social media this week. During the episode, K. Michelle claimed she received a phone call from Nosh, whom she has publicly referred to as her “ex” and he revealed that he had previously been “talking” to Porsha Williams. However, it appears Nosh takes issue with K. Michelle labeling him as her ex, and called her “delulu” for doing so.

Here’s what Nosh had to say about his relationship with K. Michelle.

On May 27, Nosh appeared on Let’s Talk About It Over Cocktails With Carly to clarify the nature of their relationship. According to Nosh, he and the “V.S.O.P” singer dated briefly both during and after Queens Court, but he said the relationship was never “committed.”

“In my own micro opinion, an ex to me is someone or an individual who was once significant in your life. An ex is someone you can say that was my person, at the time, that knew me,” Nosh explained to the host. “I don’t think K. Michelle even knows me inside out like that… we didn’t really make it to the point where we were like, ‘We are going to be together.’ I don’t even think any of my close friends even saw me with her.”

Nosh shared that the two have remained friends and still see each other occasionally. He also suggested that K. Michelle’s argumentative personality played a role in why their connection never progressed further.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“My relationship with K. Michelle, I would say that it was what it was,” he added.

A viral picture of Nosh calling K. Michelle “delulu” for calling him her “ex” went viral the same day of the interview.

Notably, Nosh’s interview happened the same day screenshots of a text exchange involving him and media personality MillichunTV began circulating online. In the messages, the Queens Court star allegedly referred to K. Michelle as “delulu” for calling him her ex. The conversation also appeared to reference his past dealings with Porsha, including claims that she once wanted to go “public” with their relationship while he preferred to keep things private, something K. Michelle brought up during Sunday’s episode while speaking with Pinky.

Later, K. Michelle confronted Porsha over dinner, expressing disappointment that Porsha allegedly never disclosed their history before she joined the #RHOA cast. During a tense exchange with the group, Porsha maintained that she and Nosh had only dated years earlier, before she knew K. Michelle and insisted there was nothing to hide, but the singer wasn’t buying it and remains certain that this is a part of the RHOA star’s alleged “plot against” her.

Nosh also seemed puzzled by K. Michelle’s reaction, claiming she misunderstood the situation entirely.

“She ran with the story in her head,” he allegedly wrote in the leaked text messages.

Hit the flip for more, including K’s reaction and the phone call she admittedly leaked.