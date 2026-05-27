Cardi B Says 'Aht Aht' To Alleged Asset Shuffle, Sues Tasha K’s Husband Over Reported $4M Hide-And-Seek Scheme

The years-long legal battle between Cardi B and controversial commentator Tasha K has taken another turn, with the rapper now reportedly dragging the blogger’s husband into the high-stakes financial fallout.

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According to Complex, Cardi has filed a federal civil lawsuit against Tasha K’s husband, Cheickna Kebe, accusing him of helping conceal assets in an alleged effort to avoid paying the nearly $4 million judgment awarded to the rapper in her defamation case against the YouTuber.



As previously reported, Cardi originally sued the controversial YouTuber in 2019 after Tasha K allegedly spread false and damaging claims about the rapper online. In January 2022, a jury ruled in Cardi’s favor, finding Tasha K liable for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The court awarded Cardi nearly $4 million in damages.

Now, per a new lawsuit, Cardi alleges that shortly after the judgment, Tasha’s hubby helped orchestrate a series of financial moves designed to keep her money and assets out of reach. One major claim concerns the creation of a new company, Yelen Entertainment, LLC, reportedly formed in May 2022. Cardi alleges assets connected to Tasha’s original business, Kebe Studios, were transferred into the new company. This essentially left the old business “an empty shell” with no funds available to satisfy the judgment.

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