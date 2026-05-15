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White House X Account Shares Drake 'ICEMAN' Cover As MAGA Meme

White House X Account Share Drake ‘ICEMAN’ Cover As MAGA Meme, Immediately Dragged

Published on May 15, 2026

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White House Drake MAGA cover
Source: @whitehouse / x

Whoever is running the White House social media account needs to put down the bourbon, allegedly. Instead of posting an update on, for example, Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping in China, it posted a photo of Drake’s album cover for ICEMAN altered with an iced-out “MAGA” chain.

As expected, it didn’t go over well. Unless, of course, you’re a Confederate flag-wearing, proud member of the Make America Great Again contingent of racists. grifters and ne’er-do-wells. Respectfully.

An immediate reaction that got traction was the “MAGA” chain getting replaced by an “EPSTEIN” chain. Really, that’s just perfect.

It’s obvious that the Trump administration is just wholly unserious. So while we hope for the best come the midterms in November (and in 2028), peep more of the well-deserved slander we compiled below. Strictly for archival purposes — and the Internets is having a field day with this one.

Maybe Drake will comment and even condemn it? Don’t hold your breath.

How are those gas prices looking, though?

White House X Account Share Drake ‘ICEMAN’ Cover As MAGA Meme, Immediately Dragged was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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