New 'RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars’ Cast RUvealed
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Cast RUvealed; Sam Star, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, A'Keria C. Davenport & Other Fan Faves Fiercely Competing In Season 11
- Eighteen returning queens from across the franchise's history will compete in a tournament-style format.
- The winner will receive a $200,000 grand prize and a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.
- The season will feature behind-the-scenes drama and tears from the queens in the Untucked spinoff.
Start your engines because RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is back with another round of the Tournament of All Stars, and the queens have been RuVealed.
Paramount+ has unveiled the cast for Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, with 18 returning queens set to compete in what the franchise is billing as one of its most ambitious installments yet. The new season premieres Friday, May 8, with a two-episode debut.
This time around, the Emmy-winning competition is bringing back its high-stakes “Tournament of All Stars” format, dividing contestants into three groups of six who will compete within their own brackets before advancing to the semifinals.
The season will, of course, culminate in a Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown, with a $200,000 grand prize and a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame on the line.
Among the returning fan favorites are newer competitors and legacy queens from across the franchise’s HERstory.
And just between us squirrel friends, All Stars: Untucked is also back, streaming alongside the season to give you all the behind-the-scenes drama, heartbreak, and eyeliner-tinged tears from the queens.
Are YOU ready for the new batch of All Stars?
Meet The Queens Of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 11
The 18 queens returning to RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS are the following:
A’Keria C. Davenport (Season 11, All Stars 6), @mizakeriachanel
Where…is…the…body? She’s right here!
Ms. A** Almighty, A’keria C. Davenport, is back, serving up her signature sass, class, and, of course, all that a**! This Davenport family femme fatale made a big impression on Season 11 and All Stars 6. Now, this pageant powerhouse is ready to conquer the competition and bring the coveted All Stars champion title home to Texas.
April Carrión (Season 6), @aprilcarrion
April’s ready to serve spice with a side of body-ody-ody.
Since serving sizzle and sass on Season 6, the Puerto Rican princess April Carrión has evolved into a picante powerhouse serving gorgeous looks and body-ody-ody. A veteran of the L.A. stages who’s also toured internationally, April plans to keep calm and “Carrión” all the way to the Drag Race Hall of Fame!
Aura Mayari (Season 15), @auramayari
Can you feel the moon goddess’ Aura?
The Filipina moon goddess from Season 15, Aura Mayari has re-emerged on a quest for All Stars Glory. An otherworldly, high-energy Chicago performer who’s been wowing L.A. stages, Aura is primed and poised to light up the Main Stage and collect the ultimate cash tip of $200,000!
Crystal Methyd (Season 12), @crystalmethyd
Once again, there’s a Methyd to Crystal’s madness.
Crystal Methyd is back to make America glitter again! Crystal’s colorful aesthetics, kooky personality, and screwball performances have made her a staple on stages all over the world. Always surprising, the Season 12 finalist has proven there’s a method to her madness, which may just take her all the way to the top!
Hershii LiqCour-Jeté (Season 16), @hershiiliqcour
Daddy’s home because Hershii’s here!
Hershii LiqCour-Jeté is bringing her signature glam auntie drag back to the Main Stage, claiming the first time was a trial run. The dazzling down-to-earth L.A. mama who sashayed into our hearts in Season 16 is clocking in to work, and will do anything it takes to collect the ultimate payday of $200,000.
Jasmine Kennedie (Season 14), @jasminekennedie
The mouth is back with her acrobats and antics.
The Mouth Almighty, Jasmine Kennedie, is a fierce firecracker both on the stage and in the werkroom. A Season 14 diva who can dance, deliver drama, and serve goofy and gorgeous, Jasmine has perfected her showgirl skills in Drag Race Live in Vegas, and has proven that she’s ready for the Hall of Fame. This is her moment!
Joey Jay (Season 13), @joeyjayisgay
It’s time to bring back the self-proclaimed “filler queen” of season 13.
Back and gayer than ever, all the way from Season 13, it’s funny and fresh Joey Jay! Get ready to get to know this dishy drag dynamo all over again. The once wigless wonder has manifested and marinated in her own drag finishing school, and is ready to graduate as the ponytailed star pupil of All Stars 11.
Kennedy Davenport (Season 7, All Stars 3), @kennedyddoftx
All Stars is catching a flight to New York…LaGuardia…Kennedy Davenport!
Fresh from Drag Race Live in Vegas, Kennedy Davenport is kicking down the tournament doors to snatch the one title that has eluded her. A glamazon bitch always ready for the runway, Kennedy also packs killer comedy chops! This Season 7 and All Stars 3 veteran has come close to winning every time she’s competed, so it’s safe to say that this Dancing Diva of Texas is the ultimate contender for the crown!
Lucky Starzzz (Season 17), @theluckystarzzz
The cartoon chaos queen of season 17 is back!
A cartoon come to life, Lucky Starzzz is a one-of-a-kind queen who mixes kitsch, couture and crazy club-kid energy! A colorful artiste with over-the-top aesthetics, Lucky has been honing her craft since Season 17 and is ready to shine like the stellar queen she is! Trust – you will be feeling Lucky!
Dawn (Season 16), @upuntil.dawn
It’s time to party–till Dawn!
Good Morning! Brooklyn’s dynamic drag elf, Dawn, is ready to wake up All Stars 11. The high-concept queen from Season 16 returns with her mischievous spirit and her unfiltered attitude. Undaunted, this quirky contender is gonna give her competitors beautiful nightmares as she follows her drag dreams to the Hall of Fame.
Morphine Love Dion (Season 16), @morphinelovemua
The lip sync a$$assin is back!
The OG Drag Race Dion is back! Serving beauty and booty, Morphine Love Dion has returned to mesmerize the Main Stage. This BBL goddess and Miami icon was the Lipsync Assassin of Season 16, snatching the crown of “Queen of She Already Done Had Herses.” This time, she’s all about that mug, those moves, and making herself the All Stars winner!
Morgan McMichaels (Season 2, All Stars 3), @morganmcmichaels
You betta fix your mug because the vet is back.
Fix your mug, because the Queen of the L.A. scene, Morgan McMichaels, is back to storm the competition! Another legend and a beloved Drag Race veteran (Season 2, All Stars 3) and a recent “Entertainer of the Year” winner, Morgan is one powerful prize fighter who’s coming out swinging in her quest for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. So why you mad, tho?
Mystique Summers (Season 2), @mystiquesummers
Speaking of Morgan McMichaels, the queen she famously feuded with is back, too!
B***, she used to be from Chicago, but Season 2 sensation Mystique Summers is now a Texas girl, definitely ready to whoop some Drag Race ass all over again! 16 years later, she’s returning as a sleek seasoned veteran, so clock the curves and clock the skin, because Mystique is ready to snatch the win!
Salina EsTitties (Season 15), @estitties
It’s EsTitties time!
Lights, camera, action! Season 15’s Salina EsTitties is ready for her closeup. A true Hollywood girl, when this luscious and lively Latina isn’t performing on the best L.A. stages, she’s a one-stop production shop serving up her own viral videos. With big ideas and bodacious drag, she’s hot and hustling for the crown!
Sam Star (Season 17), @samstarqueen
Season 17’s pageant princess might take the top spot!
The Southern supermodel with a Drag Race pedigree, Sam Star puts the “bam” in Alabama! Returning to the competition following her impressive Season 17 Top 4 placement, Sam’s a quadruple threat – she can sing, dance, sew, and act. This time around, this killer competitor plans to deliver pageant perfection – with a few tricks up her sleeve.
Shuga Cain (Season 11), @missshugacain
This Shuga is sweet, seasoned, and still serving.
How sweet it is to be reunited with the delightful and delectable Shuga Cain! As a queen who had ditched a corporate career for Drag Race Season 11, she was instantly known for her comedy prowess and gorgeous gowns. Now she’s back, even more seasoned, and still giving us a Shuga rush! Yum!
Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Season 11, All Stars 6), @silkyganache
Munch, munch, crunch, crunch, Silky Ganache is here to eat the lunch (again)!
Must-see TV, the Reverend Doctor Silky Nutmeg Ganache is making a housecall to secure her place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. The undeniable star of Season 11, All Stars 6, and several franchise spinoffs, Miss Silk always serves up the good milk. An author, chef, and entrepreneur who’s down 100 pounds, Silky is a true renaissance woman, always ready to munch-munch and crunch-crunch the competition.
Vivacious (Season 6), @vivaciousnyc
Alert, Ornacia–it’s time to serve!
Mother has arrived – again! The iconic New York club queen, Vivacious, is back to school the children, with the one and only Ornacia in tow. The Jamaican drag legend from Season 6 is geared up to gag us all with lively looks, unforgettable one-liners, and fresh flavor as she stakes her claim on the All Stars crown.
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Cast RUvealed; Sam Star, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, A'Keria C. Davenport & Other Fan Faves Fiercely Competing In Season 11 was originally published on bossip.com