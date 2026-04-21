Rihanna Proudly Presents Baby Rocki For W Magazine's Pop Issue
Pure Preciousness: Rihanna RIHveals Her Daughter, Rocki Irish, To The World On The Cover Of W Magazine
- Rihanna's daughter Rocki makes first public appearance on W Magazine cover.
- Rihanna's friends and collaborators share stories about her talent, vision, and influence.
- Rihanna's unique style and business acumen have elevated the music and fashion industries.
At just 7 months old, Rocki Irish Meyers is already gracing the cover of a magazine!
Rihanna decided to give fans their first look at her daughter in the most Rihanna way possible–on the cover of a magazine. The fashion icon and beauty mogul is the cover star for W Magazine’s Pop Issue, posing with her little one on one of her two covers, which serves as Rocki’s first public appearance.
The singer and her daughter, who was born in September 2025, are wearing matching Dior on the cover of W Magazine’s 2026 Pop Issue. For the occasion, Rihanna sports a Dior Haute Couture coat and lilac-colored hat along with a Cartier Collection necklace featuring purple gemstones. As for Rocki, she’s wearing a Dior Haute Couture diaper along with a white headpiece.
Now known for her out-of-the-box maternity looks, Rihanna was also involved in designing Rocki’s stylish diaper for her debut cover shoot.
“The haute couture diaper is definitely a first for Dior,” Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Dior, told W Magazine. “When Rihanna asks for something, she is already ahead of what is happening. She is thinking outside the box. When she has an idea, I’m always trusting in the process. I trust her implicitly on anything she feels that is right to do.”
Inside the magazine, many of Rihanna’s friends and collaborators gushed about the Fenty founder by sharing behind-the-scenes stories about her.
Rihanna’s other half, rapper A$AP Rocky — with whom she shares Rocki and sons RZA, 4, and Riot, 3 — opened up about how his longtime love has inspired him over the years.
“She has changed a lot because she became a mother in that time span, and that certainly changes you. But this woman has always been magic,” Rocky said. “Philosophically, the way she operates is on another level. She is the most charming and genuine person on Earth. Her energy is unmatched—one of a kind. I just adore her.”
SZA spoke on co-writing “Consideration” with the Grammy-winner, saying: “She knows exactly what she wants. Her taste level is super unique. The second she heard ‘Consideration,’ she didn’t hesitate. She said, ‘This one!’ It was the coolest thing I had made at the time. I couldn’t believe she thought it was cool too. Very fever dream–coded!”
Mary J. Blige also gave Rihanna her flowers, speaking on how she changed the music industry: “Rihanna completely raised the bar and elevated the game. She is a fashion icon. She was dropping smashes back-to-back and bringing more awareness to reggaeton mixed with R&B.”
Of course, Rihanna is much more than a musician. Her appearance in Ocean’s 8 made an impression on not only audiences, but those she worked with, too.
“It was on the set of Ocean’s 8 and I remember thinking she was the single most electrifying creature I’d ever laid eyes on,” Sarah Paulson said of Rihanna. “She seemed reserved, and that surprised me. She hadn’t done a ton of acting at this point, so I was struck by how much listening and watching she was doing. She was taking it all in, like a wise person.”
Mariah Carey opened up about the first time she met Rihanna, who is a loud and proud super fan of Carey.
“I was introduced to Rihanna when she was about 17 years old, by our mutual friend Jay-Z,” she told W Magazine. “She was just getting started, and I had a feeling she was going to be a major star. She’s a real girl’s girl.”
Donald Glover talked about working with Rihanna on his 2019 film, Guava Island:
“She came in very relaxed and malleable. She’d read and memorized everything already, but asked a lot of questions on what her character was looking for. It was cool to see her dive into it with no real fear of vulnerability. She just came in ready to play, which was really refreshing.”
You can read the full Maxine Wally-penned cover story here.
Pure Preciousness: Rihanna RIHveals Her Daughter, Rocki Irish, To The World On The Cover Of W Magazine was originally published on bossip.com