Ohio Ranks in the Lower Half for Alcohol Spending

A new study shows that Ohioans spend less on alcohol than most Americans. According to SmartAsset’s 2025 analysis, the state sits at 30th out of 50 in per-adult spending on beer, wine, and spirits for home use.

In 2024, the average Ohio adult spent $704.12 on alcohol. That figure rose slightly from $699.94 the year before. As a result, the state saw a modest 0.60% increase. Still, this amount falls well below the national average of $898 per adult. In fact, Ohio residents spent about 22% less than typical Americans.

Source: Peter Dazeley / Getty

Across the entire state, total alcohol spending reached $6.231 billion in 2024. That total climbed from $6.132 billion in 2023. Yet these numbers still place Ohio near the bottom of the national list.

For comparison, here are the top five states:

Alaska — $1,249.76 Wyoming — $1,237.84 Colorado — $1,202.45 Massachusetts — $1,185.54 Rhode Island — $1,155.82

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Meanwhile, the five states with the lowest spending include Utah at $606.42, West Virginia at $616.81, and Mississippi at $641.12. Ohio sits just above several other lower-spending states, including Indiana and Kentucky.

So why do spending levels vary so much? Experts point to a mix of cultural habits, social norms, income differences, and local rules. For instance, states with strong drinking traditions or higher disposable incomes often rank higher. In contrast, places with religious influences or stricter laws tend to spend less. Ohio follows a common Midwest pattern, where many neighbors also show moderate or lower figures.

This data comes from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and Census figures. It focuses only on at-home purchases by adults 21 and older. Therefore, it does not include bar or restaurant tabs.

In the end, alcohol spending touches more than personal budgets. It affects state tax revenue and public health issues like drunk driving. For Ohio, the numbers suggest a culture of relative moderation compared with the national trend.

Source: bjorn999 / Getty

Even so, the Buckeye State still poured over six billion dollars into alcoholic beverages last year. As habits shift and the economy changes, future studies may reveal new movements in these rankings. For now, Ohio remains comfortably in the lower half nationwide.