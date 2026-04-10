Researchers used ChatGPT to rank US states by 'laziness', with Southern states scored the worst.

Biases in ChatGPT's training data led to unfair stereotypes being reflected in its responses.

Experts warn such AI-generated rankings can normalize harmful ideas, despite not reflecting reality.

Researchers recently put ChatGPT to the test. They wanted to uncover hidden biases in the popular AI model. Therefore, they used clever prompts to force rankings on subjective topics. One surprising result involved laziness across U.S. states. According to the AI, the laziest states cluster in the South Central region.

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How Researchers Uncovered the Rankings

Scientists from Oxford and the University of Kentucky ran over 20 million queries. For example, they asked ChatGPT to compare two states at a time. Additionally, they repeated the process for every possible pair. In short, this pairwise method revealed consistent patterns. The model ranked states without refusing direct questions about stereotypes. Consequently, a clear order emerged from the data.

Which States Did ChatGPT Call the Laziest?

The AI placed Mississippi at the top of the laziest list. However, many other Southern states followed closely. For instance, the ranking highlighted areas from Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky down through Texas, Mississippi, Georgia, and Florida. Additionally, much of the Deep South appeared near the bottom. Yet states like Colorado ranked as the least lazy overall. So, the results painted a broad regional picture.

Understanding AI Bias in the Results

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This study shines a light on AI bias. ChatGPT learns from vast internet data. Therefore, it often echoes common online stereotypes. Moreover, negative views about certain regions can sneak into its responses. In addition, the model may reflect cultural tropes about Southern lifestyles rather than facts. Consequently, experts warn that such rankings can normalize unfair ideas. However, the researchers stress these are not objective truths. Instead, they show patterns buried in training data.

What This Means for Everyday Users

People use ChatGPT for advice every day. Yet results like these raise important questions. For example, should we trust AI on subjective topics? Additionally, biases can influence opinions without us noticing. Therefore, always question AI outputs carefully. Moreover, real-life measures of “laziness” involve complex factors like economy, health, and culture. In short, no single model captures the full story of any state’s people.

Why the Study Matters

The research appeared in a peer-reviewed journal. Furthermore, it highlights risks in large language models. So, developers continue working to reduce harmful biases. However, complete elimination remains difficult. Consequently, users should treat fun rankings with caution. After all, stereotypes hurt when they spread unchecked.

ChatGPT’s laziness map sparked lively online debates. Many defended their home states with pride. Others laughed at the results. Nevertheless, the study reminds us that AI mirrors human data flaws and all. Next time you ask an AI a loaded question, remember the hidden influences at work. Critical thinking still beats blind trust every time.