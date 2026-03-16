Miles Caton's Stunningly Cinematic 'Sinners' Performance & The Other Best Blackity Black Oscar Moments

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Source: Kevin Winter / Getty The 2026 Oscars delivered a night full of cinematic celebration, but for many viewers, the real highlights came from the moments where Black excellence, culture, and creativity took center stage. Check out the best and Blackest 2026 Oscar moments inside. From emotional speeches to fashion that shut down the carpet, the 98th Oscars felt like a showcase of the talent that continues to shape Hollywood—and they just happen to represent Black excellence. Much of the night’s energy revolved around the standout film Sinners, which entered the ceremony with a staggering 16 nominations and left with several major wins. The Ryan Coogler-directed film dominated the conversation throughout the evening thanks to powerful performances, emotional speeches, and historic milestones. Beyond the awards themselves, the ceremony also highlighted the influence of Black artists across film, music, and fashion. The red carpet alone felt like its own cultural moment, with stars arriving in looks that had social media buzzing long before the first award was handed out. Meanwhile, the ceremony itself delivered emotional tributes, musical performances, and historic achievements that reminded audiences how much Black storytellers and performers continue to shape the industry. Here are the best Blackity-Black moments from the 2026 Oscars.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw Makes Oscars History Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty Cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw made Academy Awards history when she became the first woman ever to win Best Cinematography for Sinners. During her speech, she invited every woman in the room to stand up, explaining that the moment belonged to all of them. “I really want all the women in the room to stand up,” she said, thanking the community of women who supported her journey. According to People, the milestone was especially significant because only three women had previously been nominated in the category’s nearly 100-year history. She also thanked director Ryan Coogler for believing in her and trusting her vision.

Ryan Coogler’s Heartwarming Family Tribute Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty When Coogler accepted the award for Best Original Screenplay, the director used the moment to thank his wife, Zinzi Coogler, and their three children. He told his kids watching from home that he hoped to leave them with meaningful memories and reminded them how deeply he loved them. The speech added another heartfelt moment to an already historic night for the film.

Michael B. Jordan Wins Best Actor Source: Doug Peters – PA Images / Getty The room erupted when Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor for Sinners. The excitement was palpable as stars across the audience celebrated the win. Jordan used his speech to thank the Black actors who paved the way before him, along with God, his mother, and Coogler. He also paused for a few seconds after finishing his speech to soak in the standing ovation from the crowd.

Miles Caton’s Show-Stopping Sinners Performance Source: Kevin Winter / Getty Rising star Miles Caton delivered one of the night’s most memorable performances with his rendition of “I Lied to You” from Sinners. Entertainment Weekly reports that the performance recreated one of the film’s most powerful scenes as other actors from the movie and the famous ballerina, Misty Copeland, joined him on stage. The emotional performance transported viewers back into the film’s world and quickly became one of the standout moments of the ceremony.

Sterling K. Brown’s Casablanca Piano Tribute Actor Sterling K. Brown surprised audiences with a musical tribute inspired by Casablanca, performing the iconic scene on piano. The moment instantly circulated online and quickly became one of the most replayed clips from the ceremony.

Black Hollywood Dominates The Red Carpet Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty The fashion was just as memorable as the awards. Stars like Misty Copeland, Teyana Taylor, Marsai Martin, Delroy Lindo, Shaboozey, and Spike Lee’s wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, delivered standout looks on the carpet. Copeland stunned in a black and cream gown, while Taylor turned heads in a dramatic ostrich feather dress. Meanwhile, Lee arrived with his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, who dazzled in a metallic-gold gown fit for the Oscars. Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty Source: Jason Armond / Getty Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Teyana Taylor’s Oscar Nominee Debut Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

The night also marked a major milestone for Teyana Taylor, who made her Oscar-nominated debut and continued to prove her influence across music, fashion, and film. She stunned and also showed that she’s never changing up, no matter the ceremony. If the 2026 Oscars proved anything, it is that Black artists continue to define the culture both on screen and on the carpet. From historic wins to unforgettable performances, the night delivered moments that will be remembered long after the ceremony ended. What was your favorite moment from the Oscars? Comment below. RELATED: So Stunning: Who Looked More Bangin’ At The Academy Awards?