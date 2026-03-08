BBC Director Finally Explains Airing N-Word During BAFTAs, Confirms Slur Also Shouted At Wunmi Mosaku

The BAFTA backlash continues as the head of the BBC finally explains airing the N-word and confirms it was also shouted during Wunmi Mosaku’s win. This revelation follows weeks of the network’s internal investigation and demands for accountability from “furious” executives at Sinners studio Warner Bros.

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Since the BAFTA Film Awards on Feb. 22, everyone wanted to know what went down to allow the N-word to air despite a two-hour broadcast delay. Tourette Syndrome activist John Davidson, who attended as a nominee for the film I Swear, involuntarily yelled the slur as Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented the first category of the night. According to Deadline, BBC Director General Tim Davie revealed a detailed breakdown of the events behind the scenes.

Following an investigation, Davie wrote a letter to UK’s Culture, Media & Sport Committee (CMSC) with a play-by-play. An on-site team was in place to catch and censor slurs, but Davie claims there were micommunications after multiple N-word outbursts.

He further explained how the broadcast remained on the iPlayer streaming service for 15 hours. For some reason, “the on-site team did not believe that the slur was audible on the broadcast.” The ceremony remained available to stream because this incident “was escalated to the Chief Content Officer, who authorised the removal.”

“Our understanding at this point is that the team editing the show in the truck mistakenly believed they had edited out the incident that was being referenced, on the basis that they had heard and edited out the slur shouted out during the Best Supporting Actress award. Therefore, when they were told a racial slur had been shouted, they believed they had removed it,” Davie wrote.

For those wondering how this slipped through the cracks so easily, Davie said he is still looking for that answer as well.

“We are now looking in more detail why the team did not ascertain sooner that there had been two instances of the use of the racial slur, and why post broadcast further action was not taken to edit or remove the programme from iPlayer sooner,” he continued.

These initial findings do not mark the end of the BBC’s investigation as the network’s Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) looks deeper into the matter. After a previous censorship scandal, the BBC instituted an “editorial policy support on site to improve compliance processes and the speed of available advice.”

That doesn’t indicate that “lessons had been learned” for the broadcast to remain online with the slur for another 15 hours. Davie acknowledged that “the incident has caused much upset and hurt.” Perhaps more diversity behind the scenes or resources to address Davidson’s concerns about broadcasting his tics could have prevented this situation from spiraling into a scandal.

After all, the “utterly unforgivable” moment led Black BAFTA jury member Jonte Richardson to resign over the “systematic racism.” Richardson felt “compelled” to quit after the organization “repeatedly failing to safeguard the dignity of its Black guests, members and the Black creative community.”

