Fragile-Faced Puerto Rico Resident Jake Paul Backpedals Bashing Bad Bunny As ‘Fake American,’ Logan Paul Blasts Bothered & Brittle Brother’s Comments

Jake Paul is getting dragged by the rumored lace-front beard for calling Bad Bunny a “fake citizen,” despite the Humpty Dumpty hater living in Puerto Rico to seemingly avoid paying U.S. taxes. Even Logan Paul entered the chat to check his brother’s ridiculous reaction to the Super Bowl halftime show.

Source: JC Ruiz – PA Images/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Looks like somebody’s jaw wasn’t wired shut long enough. The latest unsolicited diss of Bad Bunny to go viral was Jake Paul’s call to boycott the rapper’s Super Bowl performance. He didn’t recommend the TPUSA protest performance led by Kid Rock, which drew a measly mayotastic 6 million viewers compared to the record-breaking 135 million people who watched the Benito Bowl.

“Purposefully turning off the halftime show Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them) You are their benefit. Realize you have power. Turn off this halftime. A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that,” Paul wrote on Sunday night.

In addition to the post’s overwhelming alabaster audacity to imply Bad Bunny isn’t “American” enough, Jake Paul waves his island’s flag every chance he gets! Social media dragged him for disrespecting Puerto Rico while living and training on the island for a tax loophole.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also chimed in on the hypocrisy and not-so-thinly veiled hypocrisy.

“A ‘fake American citizen?’ Didn’t you MOVE to Puerto Rico to avoid paying your taxes while kids across America go hungry? Meanwhile, Benito actually funds low-income kids’ access to arts and sports programs, while you defund them. Of course you’re mad. He makes you look small,” she clapped back.

Mind you, many of the same “big corporations” backing Jake Paul’s sports shenanigans were major sponsors of the Super Bowl this year.

The GWOAT, Claressa Shields, wasn’t going for it either.

If you have an issue, come outside, Jake! It looks like your neighbors want to talk.

It’s hard to tell whether it was the dragging on social media, the likelihood it would continue in-person, or those “big corporations reminding him who’s boss, but something changed his tune to become “Benito’s #1 fan” overnight. Maybe it was his own brother refusing to let the comments slide.

Check out Logan Paul entering the chat and Jake Paul switching up faster than his open-concept jawline after the flip!