Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards
The 2026 Grammy Awards are underway live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles where celebrities like Tyla, Doechii, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga have gathered for music’s biggest night.
This year’s ceremony is hosted by Trevor Noah, who is back for the sixth and final time. While more of the major categories will be presented during the live show, dozens of gramophones have been presented in the non-televised premiere, hosted by Darren Criss.
Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with nine nominations, including “Record Of The Year,” which he faces off against Doechii, Gaga, Billy Eilish, Bruno Mars, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan.
The celebrities have already begun to arrive in their finest looks. The trend of the evening has been feathers, leather and winter white. Keep scrolling for more of tonight’s looks.
Teyana Taylor
Award season darling Teyana Taylor showed off her chisled frame in Tom Ford.
Tyla
Tyla wore a gold embellished gown with feather trim by DSquared2
Doechii
Doechii was the belle of the ball in a custom Roberto Cavalli look inspired by their 60s collections. Doechii’s ‘Anxiety’ was the most-nominated song of the night.
Coco Jones
Bride-to-be Coco Jones looked charming in this nude look.
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox hit the red carpet in a Valdrin Sahiti gown with keyhole design.
Kehlani
Leon Thomas
Lady Gaga
As one of the most nominated artists of the night, Lady Gaga showed up in this fierce feathery look by Matieres Fecales, giving us a black swan moment.
Jennifer Hudson
Pharrell & Helen Lasichanh
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah looked radiant in a Stephane Rolland gown fit for royalty.
Jamie Fox
Bad Bunny
FLO
FLO channeled Destiny’s Child circa their House Of Dereon days in this colorful custom Luar look.
