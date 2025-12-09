Listen Live
Close
Contests

12 Days of WIZMAS – Win Big!

Published on December 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WIZ 12 Days of Wizmas Promotion
Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

101.1 The WIZ wants to set you out for the holiday season!

Win daily electronics, gifts, tickets, and MORE from right under our tree!

Text the keyword WIZXMAS each day for your chance to win anything from a JBL speaker to a PS5!


More from 101.1 The Wiz

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close