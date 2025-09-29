Listen Live
News

Cincinnati Reds Clinch in Wild Card Round, Set to Face Dodgers

Published on September 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cincinnati Reds v Milwaukee Brewers
Source: John Fisher / Getty

For the first time since 2020, the Cincinnati Reds are back in the postseason and their October run will start on the road.

The Reds locked up the No. 6 seed in the National League on Sunday and are set to face the No. 3 Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-three Wild Card series.

MORE: Cincinnati Reds Honor Marty Brennaman with Bronze Statue

Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:08 p.m. ET, with Game 2 to follow on Wednesday at the same time. Both will air on ESPN.

If the series goes the distance, a decisive Game 3 will be played Thursday, Oct. 2. Start time and TV details are still pending.


Cincinnati Reds Clinch in Wild Card Round, Set to Face Dodgers  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
World Premiere Private Screening Of "Incarnation"
Entertainment

Apryl Jones Reveals Cincinnati Upbringing in Carlos King Interview

Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Entertainment

YK Osiris Opens Up About Personal Growth and Music Comeback

Al Ahly FC v Inter Miami CF: Group A - FIFA Club World Cup 2025
16 Items
Entertainment

Streamer IShowSpeed Brings His 35-Day Tour Home to Cincinnati [VIDEOS]

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

Fanatics Super Bowl Party
20 Items
Entertainment

20 Photos of Ja’Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott

Pop Culture

Jimalita Tillman Opens Up on $20M Lawsuit in Morning Hustle Exclusive

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close