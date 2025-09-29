Cincinnati Reds Clinch in Wild Card Round, Set to Face Dodgers
For the first time since 2020, the Cincinnati Reds are back in the postseason and their October run will start on the road.
The Reds locked up the No. 6 seed in the National League on Sunday and are set to face the No. 3 Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-three Wild Card series.
MORE: Cincinnati Reds Honor Marty Brennaman with Bronze Statue
Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:08 p.m. ET, with Game 2 to follow on Wednesday at the same time. Both will air on ESPN.
If the series goes the distance, a decisive Game 3 will be played Thursday, Oct. 2. Start time and TV details are still pending.
- The Ultimate Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 Setlist: Songs He Could Perform
- Cincinnati Reds Clinch in Wild Card Round, Set to Face Dodgers
- Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant to Open West Side Location
- FOX19’s Rob Williams Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
- Cardi B, Tyla. Ayra Starr, & Mariah The Scientist Served Looks at Global Citizen
- ‘Him’ And The Limits Of Social Horror Movies
- Kamala Harris Delivers A Powerful Style Moment In Sergio Hudson At The CBCF Gala
- Eric Adams Gives Up, Drops New York Mayor Re-Election Bid
- See Jodie Turner-Smith’s Sci-Fi Inspired Schiaparelli Look That Everyone’s Talking About
- ICE Agent ‘Relieved Of Current Duties’ For Shoving Woman To The Ground At Immigration Hearing
Cincinnati Reds Clinch in Wild Card Round, Set to Face Dodgers was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com