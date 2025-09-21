Listen Live
Donald Trump Posts & Deletes & Reposts Message Calling For Pam Bondi To Go After His Political Rivals

Published on September 21, 2025

Kevin Dietsch / Donald Trump / Pam Bondi

Donald Trump is addicted to leading via social media. So it should come as no surprise that he showed his authoritarian hand in a post that some believe his followers and the rest of the free world were not meant to see.

Donald Trump loves to use his Truth Social account to vent about things bothering him, and that’s precisely what he did on Saturday.

In a “Truth” he posted, then deleted and then reposted, calling out his Attorney General Pam Bondi, Trump attacked her for not going after FBI Director James Comey, Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and New York Attorney General Letitia James and charging them with crimes because “they’re all guilty as hell.”

“Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, “same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done,” Trump wrote.

Donald Trump Went After A Now “Fired” US Attorney Erik Seibert

He then shifted his tanned ire to Erik Seibert, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, who claimed he resigned from the position while Trump says he fired him.

“We almost put in a Democrat-supported U.S. Attorney, in Virginia, with a really bad Republican past,” the president wrote in the deleted post. “A Woke RINO, who was never going to do his job. That’s why two of the worst Dem Senators PUSHED him so hard. He even lied to the media and said he quit, and that we had no case. No, I fired him, and there is a GREAT CASE, and many la[w]yers, and legal pundits, say so.”

Did Trump Accidentally Post His Authoritarian Thoughts On Social Media?

Social media immediately concluded that the post was supposed to be a DM to Bondi, and not meant to be put on his timeline.

“Just comical levels of Donald Trump using the “justice system” as his own personal vendetta machine and they aren’t even competent enough to keep it in the DMs,” one post on X, formerly Twitter, read.

Another post read, “It just keeps getting more insane. Trump apparently tried to send a DM to Pam Bondi essentially telling her that his enemies need to be prosecuted. Instead he posted it on Truth Social, and it’s now been deleted.”

While we won’t truly know if Trump accidentitly put his authortitarian thoughts out on social media, one thing is clear, he is indeed weaponzing the justice system to go after his rivals.

You can see more reactions below.

