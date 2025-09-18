Listen Live
Entertainment

Dave Blunts Accuses Kanye West of Trying to “Groom” Him in New Diss

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
Source: Justin Shin / Getty

Dave Blunts is officially done with Kanye West and he put it all on the record.

The rapper dropped a new diss track, “Tired of Being Groomed,” where he accuses Ye of trying to manipulate him, force antisemitic views, and even “play dad” while giving him millions he didn’t ask for.

On the track, Blunts raps:

RELATED: GOOD Riddance: Pusha T Says He’s Done Working With Kanye West

“Cut off Kanye West, because that n**a tried to groom me … I’m so sick and tired of being groomed.”

He also references West’s own past admissions, including a claim years ago that he had a sexual encounter with a cousin as a teenager.

Blunts (24) has worked closely with Ye in recent years, even being credited as the sole songwriter on West’s upcoming project In a Perfect World. But this week, Blunts told fans to stop asking him about Ye’s music, saying on Instagram: “I don’t work w dude anymore I’m on my own path!”

Screenshots of texts between the two also surfaced. In them, Blunts told Ye: “You are very lost. Please find God.”

Listen to the diss track here:


More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

13 Items
Entertainment

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years

Pop Culture

The Lo’ Down: Tamar’s Health Scare, Klay’s Food Awakening & Rap Drama

Entertainment

YK Osiris Opens Up About Personal Growth and Music Comeback

Entertainment

‘Sistas’ Stars Devale Ellis and Crystal Renee Hayslett Talk Growth, Authenticity, and Industry Challenges

Fanatics Super Bowl Party
20 Items
Entertainment

20 Photos of Ja’Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott

Reality TV

Love Island Winners Amaya and Bryan Unfollow Each Other: Is It Over?

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close