Dave Blunts Accuses Kanye West of Trying to “Groom” Him in New Diss

Dave Blunts is officially done with Kanye West and he put it all on the record.

The rapper dropped a new diss track, “Tired of Being Groomed,” where he accuses Ye of trying to manipulate him, force antisemitic views, and even “play dad” while giving him millions he didn’t ask for.

On the track, Blunts raps:

“Cut off Kanye West, because that n**a tried to groom me … I’m so sick and tired of being groomed.”

He also references West’s own past admissions, including a claim years ago that he had a sexual encounter with a cousin as a teenager.

Blunts (24) has worked closely with Ye in recent years, even being credited as the sole songwriter on West’s upcoming project In a Perfect World. But this week, Blunts told fans to stop asking him about Ye’s music, saying on Instagram: “I don’t work w dude anymore I’m on my own path!”

Screenshots of texts between the two also surfaced. In them, Blunts told Ye: “You are very lost. Please find God.”

Listen to the diss track here:



