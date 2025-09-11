Listen Live
Civil Rights & Social Justice

This is Where Ohio’s Happiness Ranks in 2025

A WalletHub study ranks the happiest and unhappiest states, and Ohio sits at number 21.

Published on September 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ever wondered how happy Ohio is compared to other states? A WalletHub study ranks the happiest and unhappiest states, and Ohio sits at number 21. That’s right in the middle! This means the Buckeye State isn’t the cheeriest, but it’s far from the gloomiest. So, let’s dive into what makes states happy, who’s leading the pack, and where Ohio fits in.

Ohio US State Vector Road Map Grey
Source: FrankRamspott / Getty

How WalletHub Measures Happiness

WalletHub looks at three big areas to rank states. First, Emotional & Physical Well-Being (35%) covers health and how satisfied people feel. Next, Work Environment (30%) includes job happiness and commute times. Finally, Community & Environment (35%) looks at safety and income growth. These factors mix personal feelings with everyday realities. For example, a short commute or strong community ties can boost a state’s score. As a result, the rankings show clear winners and losers.

Washington Nationals v Cincinnati Reds
Source: Ben Jackson / Getty

The Happiest States in America

Hawaii takes the crown as the happiest state. Its beaches and tight-knit communities drive high life satisfaction. Maryland ranks second with great jobs and low poverty. New Jersey, Utah, and California follow, thanks to good incomes and active lifestyles. Additionally, Delaware, Nebraska, New York, Iowa, and Virginia make the top 10. These states often have short commutes and healthy residents. Therefore, they feel happier overall.

The Unhappiest States

Nevada lands at the bottom, ranked 50th, due to long work hours and high depression rates. New Mexico (49th) struggles with economic issues. Tennessee (48th), West Virginia (47th), and Mississippi (46th) face challenges like poverty and limited healthcare. Similarly, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Kentucky round out the bottom 10. These states often lack strong social support. Consequently, their rankings suffer.

1980s America - Frisch's Big Boy, Lancaster, Ohio 1989
Source: HUM Images / Getty

Ohio’s Middle Ground

For Ohioans, number 21 feels balanced. Ohio beats Kentucky (41st) but trails Michigan (18th) and Indiana (19th). In well-being, Ohio’s average, with room to improve mental health programs. Work-wise, manufacturing jobs help, but city commutes hurt. Community strengths like Midwest friendliness shine, though urban-rural gaps exist. In fact, Ohio could climb higher by adding green spaces or remote work options. So, there’s potential to grow!

Fanatics Fest NYC 2025
Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty

In conclusion, Ohio’s mid-pack spot shows it’s doing okay but can do better. Whether you’re in Columbus or a small town, small changes like community events can spark joy. Keep cheering for the Buckeyes, and happiness might just climb!

Related Tags

Alabama America Arkansas California Columbus Delaware Getty Indiana Kentucky Louisiana Maryland Mississippi New Jersey New York Ohio Tennessee Virginia

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
WIZ MUSIC CURATOR CHALLENGE AUGUST
Contests

Win $250 in Back 2 School Cash!

Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

broken glass on a black background, glass broken into many pieces, closeup
News

SUV Crashes Into Baru, Three Hospitalized [WATCH]

Fanatics Super Bowl Party
20 Items
Entertainment

20 Photos of Ja’Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott

Jerk Chicken Thighs
Food & Drink

Island Frydays is Making a Comeback

Reality TV

Love Island Winners Amaya and Bryan Unfollow Each Other: Is It Over?

Wings
Food & Drink

Cincinnati Wing Week: $8 Deals Across the City

Cincinnati 85 South Show Winning Weekend
Contests

Win Tickets to the 85 South Comedy Tour!

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close