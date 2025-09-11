This is Where Ohio’s Happiness Ranks in 2025

Ever wondered how happy Ohio is compared to other states? A WalletHub study ranks the happiest and unhappiest states, and Ohio sits at number 21. That’s right in the middle! This means the Buckeye State isn’t the cheeriest, but it’s far from the gloomiest. So, let’s dive into what makes states happy, who’s leading the pack, and where Ohio fits in.

How WalletHub Measures Happiness

WalletHub looks at three big areas to rank states. First, Emotional & Physical Well-Being (35%) covers health and how satisfied people feel. Next, Work Environment (30%) includes job happiness and commute times. Finally, Community & Environment (35%) looks at safety and income growth. These factors mix personal feelings with everyday realities. For example, a short commute or strong community ties can boost a state’s score. As a result, the rankings show clear winners and losers.

The Happiest States in America

Hawaii takes the crown as the happiest state. Its beaches and tight-knit communities drive high life satisfaction. Maryland ranks second with great jobs and low poverty. New Jersey, Utah, and California follow, thanks to good incomes and active lifestyles. Additionally, Delaware, Nebraska, New York, Iowa, and Virginia make the top 10. These states often have short commutes and healthy residents. Therefore, they feel happier overall.

The Unhappiest States

Nevada lands at the bottom, ranked 50th, due to long work hours and high depression rates. New Mexico (49th) struggles with economic issues. Tennessee (48th), West Virginia (47th), and Mississippi (46th) face challenges like poverty and limited healthcare. Similarly, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Kentucky round out the bottom 10. These states often lack strong social support. Consequently, their rankings suffer.

Ohio’s Middle Ground

For Ohioans, number 21 feels balanced. Ohio beats Kentucky (41st) but trails Michigan (18th) and Indiana (19th). In well-being, Ohio’s average, with room to improve mental health programs. Work-wise, manufacturing jobs help, but city commutes hurt. Community strengths like Midwest friendliness shine, though urban-rural gaps exist. In fact, Ohio could climb higher by adding green spaces or remote work options. So, there’s potential to grow!

In conclusion, Ohio’s mid-pack spot shows it’s doing okay but can do better. Whether you’re in Columbus or a small town, small changes like community events can spark joy. Keep cheering for the Buckeyes, and happiness might just climb!