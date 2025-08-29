Taco Bell Employee Shot and Killed Outside Queensgate Location
A Taco Bell employee was gunned down outside the Queensgate location early Friday morning.
Police say 32-year-old Ryan Johnson was shot multiple times in the restaurant’s parking lot on Gest Street around 12:15AM. Officers arrived to find him seriously wounded. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MORE: Steve Horstmeyer Retires After Five Decades
Johnson, who was not in uniform at the time, wore jeans and a T-shirt, according to Cincinnati Police Night Chief Captain Stephen Bower. It’s unclear whether he had been working a shift when the shooting happened.
The gunman took off in a vehicle, but investigators have not released a description. Detectives with the homicide unit are reviewing surveillance video as the search for the suspect continues. Police also confirmed that no shell casings were found at the scene.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators.
- Ja’Marr Chase Signs with Fabletics Ahead of 2025 Season
- Suspect in Mt. Washington Triple Homicide Identified
- Social Media Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away at 28
- Dame Dash Responds To Cam’ron, Killa Responds In Pure Petty
- Jermaine Dupri Crowned Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Producer of the 21st Century
- Emory University Announces End Of DEI Programs Amid Trump Crackdown
- Drake Finally Addresses The Plastic Surgery Rumor, “They Call Me BBL Drizzy”
- Clifton Powell And Rejecting Gay Roles: Integrity Or Internal?
- Jordan Peele’s Upcoming Horror Thriller Loses Release Date
- Teyana Taylor Brings Her Creative Genius to NBA YoungBoy’s MASA Tour
Taco Bell Employee Shot and Killed Outside Queensgate Location was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com
-
Win $250 in Back 2 School Cash!
-
Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
2025 Cincinnati Music Festival Lineup Announced
-
Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More
-
20 Photos of Ja'Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott
-
The Lo’Down with Lore’l: Kanye West Pops Up in Diddy’s Court Drama, Reginae Defends Lil Wayne
-
Island Frydays is Making a Comeback