Sheetz Is Heading to Cincinnati: Here's Where
Sheetz Is Heading to Cincinnati: Here’s Where
Another big player in the convenience store game is looking to plant roots in Greater Cincinnati. Sheetz has confirmed plans for a Blue Ash location, with city council set to vote on the concept development plan next month.
If approved, the store would be built along Ashwood Drive. A city spokesperson says the planning commission would still need to sign off on the final development plan later this year, though no date has been set.
RELATED: Thing You Should Know About Wawa, The Convenience Store Coming To Ohio
Sheetz says it’s still too early to release details but is “excited to eventually serve new customers in Blue Ash.”
The chain has been steadily growing its Ohio footprint, now with 125 stores across the state, including recent openings in Columbus, Toledo, Dayton, and here in the Cincinnati area. A new distribution center is also under construction in Findlay.
“As we expand further into western Ohio and the areas that are near our current footprint, we remain committed to being the best neighbor we can be, continuing the standard that Ohio communities have come to expect from us for more than two decades,” the company said in a statement.
Founded in Pennsylvania, Sheetz has built a loyal fan base thanks to its made-to-order food, competitive gas prices, and reputation as a one-stop shop. Its move into Blue Ash comes as other national names, like Wawa and Publix, are also reshaping the local convenience and grocery landscape.
Wawa’s newest spot is set to open Thursday at 5450 Kings Mills Road in Mason.
- Ja’Marr Chase Signs with Fabletics Ahead of 2025 Season
- Suspect in Mt. Washington Triple Homicide Identified
- Social Media Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away at 28
- Dame Dash Responds To Cam’ron, Killa Responds In Pure Petty
- Jermaine Dupri Crowned Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Producer of the 21st Century
- Emory University Announces End Of DEI Programs Amid Trump Crackdown
- Drake Finally Addresses The Plastic Surgery Rumor, “They Call Me BBL Drizzy”
- Clifton Powell And Rejecting Gay Roles: Integrity Or Internal?
- Jordan Peele’s Upcoming Horror Thriller Loses Release Date
- Teyana Taylor Brings Her Creative Genius to NBA YoungBoy’s MASA Tour
Sheetz Is Heading to Cincinnati: Here’s Where was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com
-
Win $250 in Back 2 School Cash!
-
Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
2025 Cincinnati Music Festival Lineup Announced
-
Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More
-
20 Photos of Ja'Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott
-
The Lo’Down with Lore’l: Kanye West Pops Up in Diddy’s Court Drama, Reginae Defends Lil Wayne
-
Island Frydays is Making a Comeback