Ohio Lawmakers Push for Buckeye Candy & a Fix to the Tree’s Name
Ohio Lawmakers Push for Buckeye Candy & a Fix to the Tree’s Name
Two new bipartisan bills at the Statehouse aim to give the state’s beloved buckeye symbol a little extra shine.
Sen. Bill DeMora (D–Columbus) wants to make buckeye candy Ohio’s official state candy, pointing to its popularity at holidays, family gatherings, and its undeniable connection to Ohio State culture.
Made with peanut butter dipped in chocolate to resemble the nut of the buckeye tree, the treat is considered one of Ohio’s most recognizable sweets.
MORE: OJPC Tells DeWine to Reject Federal Grant for Detention Centers
“The buckeye candy is more than just a dessert; it’s a reflection of Ohio’s heritage and identity,” DeMora said.
His bill is waiting on a number and committee assignment.
On the other side of the Statehouse, Rep. Sean Brennan (D–Parma) introduced a separate bill to clean up a decades-old typo in the state code. Since 1953, Ohio law has listed the buckeye tree’s scientific name incorrectly as Aesculus globra instead of Aesculus glabra.
“As a proud Buckeye, I believe our state’s official symbols deserve to be represented with accuracy and respect,” Brennan said, calling the fix a matter of pride and attention to detail.
His legislation (also awaiting committee referral) doesn’t change the tree’s designation, just the spelling.
Together, the two measures highlight how deeply Ohio’s culture, traditions, and even its paperwork tie back to the buckeye.
- Ja’Marr Chase Signs with Fabletics Ahead of 2025 Season
- Suspect in Mt. Washington Triple Homicide Identified
- Social Media Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away at 28
- Dame Dash Responds To Cam’ron, Killa Responds In Pure Petty
- Jermaine Dupri Crowned Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Producer of the 21st Century
- Emory University Announces End Of DEI Programs Amid Trump Crackdown
- Drake Finally Addresses The Plastic Surgery Rumor, “They Call Me BBL Drizzy”
- Clifton Powell And Rejecting Gay Roles: Integrity Or Internal?
- Jordan Peele’s Upcoming Horror Thriller Loses Release Date
- Teyana Taylor Brings Her Creative Genius to NBA YoungBoy’s MASA Tour
Ohio Lawmakers Push for Buckeye Candy & a Fix to the Tree’s Name was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Win $250 in Back 2 School Cash!
-
Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
2025 Cincinnati Music Festival Lineup Announced
-
Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More
-
20 Photos of Ja'Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott
-
The Lo’Down with Lore’l: Kanye West Pops Up in Diddy’s Court Drama, Reginae Defends Lil Wayne
-
Island Frydays is Making a Comeback