Foodie Friday’s: The Night Kap

Happy Black History Month, Foodies!
Located at 6966 Plainfield Rd. in Cincinnati, Ohio 45236, The Night Kap is a city gem.
Indulge in a variety of soul-lifting dishes, including Spicy Garlic Wings, Hot Honey Wings, Hot Honey Fish N’ Fry, Salmon Nuggets, Kap Cheeseburger N’ Fry, and Salmon Quesadilla. Each bite is a burst of flavor that will leave you craving more.
Owned and operated by Kirshane & Kyrah Ervin, The Night Kap is more than just a restaurant; it’s a testament to resilience and entrepreneurship. Started as a food truck during the pandemic, The Night Kap has expanded to its first brick & mortar establishment, showcasing the dedication and passion of its owners.
Operating hours are Wednesday & Thursday from 6 pm to 12 am, and Friday & Saturday from 6 pm to 2:30 am. The Night Kap emerged during a time when access to quality food was limited, and they made it their mission to fill that gap.
Experience the flavors of The Night Kap and support this black woman-owned business as they continue to make waves in the culinary world.
