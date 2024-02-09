Listen Live
Cincy

Foodie Friday’s: The Night Kap

Published on February 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Urban One Honors w/ Mary J. Blige
101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Foodie Friday's: The Night Kap

Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One Cincinnati

Happy Black History Month, Foodies!

Located at 6966 Plainfield Rd. in Cincinnati, Ohio 45236, The Night Kap is a city gem.

Indulge in a variety of soul-lifting dishes, including Spicy Garlic Wings, Hot Honey Wings, Hot Honey Fish N’ Fry, Salmon Nuggets, Kap Cheeseburger N’ Fry, and Salmon Quesadilla. Each bite is a burst of flavor that will leave you craving more.

Foodie Friday's: The Night Kap

Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One Cincinnati

Owned and operated by Kirshane & Kyrah Ervin, The Night Kap is more than just a restaurant; it’s a testament to resilience and entrepreneurship. Started as a food truck during the pandemic, The Night Kap has expanded to its first brick & mortar establishment, showcasing the dedication and passion of its owners.

Related Stories

Operating hours are Wednesday & Thursday from 6 pm to 12 am, and Friday & Saturday from 6 pm to 2:30 am. The Night Kap emerged during a time when access to quality food was limited, and they made it their mission to fill that gap.

Foodie Friday's: The Night Kap

Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One Cincinnati

Experience the flavors of The Night Kap and support this black woman-owned business as they continue to make waves in the culinary world.

Foodie Friday's: The Night Kap

Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One Cincinnati

Be sure to catch Foodies With A Cutie live every Friday at 3:25pm for her restaurant rundown inside The TropHouse on 101.1 The Wiz!

Find “Foodies” online: Website, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close