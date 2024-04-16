Tems Announces New Album Dropping In May

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

The long-awaited debut album of Nigerian artist, Tems, called ‘Born in the Wild’ is set to release in May. The singer recently shared a short trailer for the album, which includes a sneak peek of the album’s title track. However, an exact release date is yet to be confirmed and no other details about the album have been disclosed. Can we all mutually agree that we are patiently waiting for Summer 2024 vibes to be set by Tems?

Tems has finally announced her long-awaited debut album, Born in the Wild, which his set to arrive in May.

The Nigerian artist shared a short trailer for the LP, which appeared to feature a snippet of the album’s title track. The lyrics find Tems meditating on her new global superstar status, while also reflecting on her childhood in Lagos: “It’s all over the news, all over the news, I know this/Under the sun, struggling to find my focus/When I was young, younger then/I was always running away,” she sings.

Then, during the refrain, Tems repeats, “Born in the wild, born in the wild,” before switching it up, “I grew up in the wilderness/Didn’t know much about openness.”