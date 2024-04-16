Listen Live
Gunna Speaks Out On Being Labeled A Snitch

Published on April 16, 2024

Gunna at Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

Can you imagine reaching the pinnacle of your career and suddenly getting entangled in a federal RICO case? Well, that’s exactly what happened to the rapper Gunna. Recently, he has come forward to speak out against the accusations of being a snitch after he cooperated with the authorities.

Speaking to XXL, the Atlanta rapper was explicitly asked about his current relationship with his longtime collaborator, who remains behind bars on trial.

He answered semi-vaguely: “It’s the same. It’s love, always. Our relationship is our relationship.”

Gunna was also asked about the accusations that he snitched on Thug to secure his release from jail and how the likes of Lil Durk21 Savage and Lil Baby have labeled him a rat.

“None of those rappers, they’re not on the case. They don’t know legally what’s going on,” he replied.

The “Fukumean” rapper also revealed he’s spoken to some of his critics in the rap game, saying: “I talked to like, maybe like, two or three of those guys. I talked to them on the phone.”

While not revealing the nature of the conversations, Gunna said everything was done “peacefully.”

Young Thug, who has been in jail since his arrest alongside Gunna in May 2022, has not yet addressed his relationship with his YSL signee.

