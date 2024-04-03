Listen Live
Breaking: Stefon Diggs Traded to Houston Texans

Published on April 3, 2024

Stefon Diggs

Source: Stefon Diggs / Getty

The Bills are trading Stefon Diggs to the #Texans, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN. The deal sends a second-round pick back to Buffalo, and gives the Texans Diggs, who spent the last four years averaging 111.3 catches for 1,343 yards and 9.3 TDs without missing a game.

The Texans will receive a 2024 sixth-round pick and a fifth-rounder in 2025.

The blockbuster trade means the 30-year-old Diggs will team up with another franchise player in Houston’s C.J. Stroud.

Breaking: Stefon Diggs Traded to Houston Texans  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

