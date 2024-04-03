Listen Live
Christian “King” Combs Denies Sexual Assault and Drugging Allegations

Published on April 3, 2024

Giggs And Diddy Perform At O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire In A Special One Night Only Event

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

An April 2 report surfaced that Diddy’s 26-year-old son Christian Combs (also known on stage as King Combs) is named in a lawsuit, as he is being accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman. The alleged victim’s attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, exclusively confirmed with The Jasmine Brand that the lawsuit is real and Diddy “is aware of it,” (TheJasmineBrand.com).

According to TJB, Combs’ attorney released the following statement denying all claims:

“Justin Combs categorically denies these absurd allegations. They are all lies! This is a clear example of a desperate person taking desperate measures in hopes of a payday. There will be legal consequences for ALL defamatory statements made about the Combs family.”

This news comes not long after the floodgates opened to lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs himself, from December’s sexual assault case brought on by Cassie, to the most recent sex, drugs, and coercion allegations (in connection to the raids of his homes).

