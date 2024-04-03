Listen Live
Entertainment

Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2019, announced their split in a joint statement on Instagram.

Published on April 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Basketball Mayhem
101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures BAD BOYS FOR LIFE, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 14 Jan 2020

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty

In rather shocking news, Chance The Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Corley, announced on Wednesday (April 3) that they are getting a divorce after 5 years of marriage.

The former couple issued a joint statement on Instagram, revealing that they have been separated for quite some time.

After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition.”

The couple tied the knot in 2019 after dating for several years. Together, they share two daughters, Kensli, 7, and Marli, 4.

The news comes as Chance is currently featured as a judge on the latest season of NBC’s The Voice. He also recently dropped his first musical offering since 2022, “I Will Be Your (Black Star Line Freestyle).” He is currently working on his next project, according to VIBE.

Meanwhile, Corley is continuing her work as the founder and CEO of her children’s apparel line, House of BOBY, which she launched in 2021.

We wish them both all the best.

RELATED: 

[display-post tag=”celebrity-divorces” posts_per_page=”5″]

Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
Entertainment

Trailblazing Actor Louis Gossett Jr. Dies at 87

Pop Culture

Kash Doll’s Gender Reveal Is Delivered By The Easter Bunny – It’s A Girl!

WIZ MUSIC CURATOR NICKI MINAJ
Entertainment

Win FOUR Tickets to Nicki Minaj!

Inc and Misses Prom Promotion
Style & Fashion

Inc & Misses Prom Hook Up Giveaway

Cincinnati Cyclones Historic Starting Line Up 2024
Entertainment

Cincinnati Cyclones Make History with All-Black Starting Lineup

News

B.G. Could End Up Back In Jail For Violating His Probation

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

wiz logo
Entertainment-Way-Black-When

P. Diddy and Cassie sex tape on the market!!!

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close