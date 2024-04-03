Listen Live
News

Ex-Donda Academy Employee Sues Ye Over Antisemitic Outbursts

And plans to build a jail in the school.

Published on April 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Basketball Mayhem
101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
"DONDA By Kanye West" Listening Event At Mercedes Benz Stadium In Atlanta, GA

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Ye FKA Kanye West has yet another lawsuit on his hands. A former Donda Academy employee is suing him over his antisemitic behavior and more.

As reported by TMZ, the Chicago, Illinois, native will have to clear his already muddied name in a court of law. A former Donda Academy official is claiming that the “Father Stretch My Hands” performer was doing the absolute most at his children’s school back in 2022. Trevor Phillips says he was hired late that year to help source raw materials for the YZY apparel brand. His responsibilities were soon expanded to oversee the unaccredited private institution during the same time Ye went full antisemite.

On Tuesday, April 2, Phillips filed a lawsuit alleging that not only would Ye be openly bigoted in front of students but also once told them he was going to be build a jail in the school where kids who misbehaved would be locked in cages. “By filing this lawsuit, we hope our injured clients’ rights are vindicated, and that the famous artist Mr. West understands that his messages — which we alleged preach discrimination, antisemitism and Hitler-love — have no place in the world,” Phillips’ attorney, Carney R. Shegerian, explained in a formal statement to People.

This is not the first time Ye has been sued by employees of Donda Academy. According to The Los Angeles Times, in April 2023, two former staffers filed a lawsuit claiming they were unjustly terminated from their positions without warning. Additionally, they revealed the school had very unusual policies including that the kids could not wear clothing from Nike and adidas, outside food was not allowed and there were no janitorial services.

Representatives from Ye’s camp have yet to respond to the matter.

Ex-Donda Academy Employee Sues Ye Over Antisemitic Outbursts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
Entertainment

Trailblazing Actor Louis Gossett Jr. Dies at 87

Pop Culture

Kash Doll’s Gender Reveal Is Delivered By The Easter Bunny – It’s A Girl!

WIZ MUSIC CURATOR NICKI MINAJ
Entertainment

Win FOUR Tickets to Nicki Minaj!

Inc and Misses Prom Promotion
Style & Fashion

Inc & Misses Prom Hook Up Giveaway

Cincinnati Cyclones Historic Starting Line Up 2024
Entertainment

Cincinnati Cyclones Make History with All-Black Starting Lineup

News

B.G. Could End Up Back In Jail For Violating His Probation

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

wiz logo
Entertainment-Way-Black-When

P. Diddy and Cassie sex tape on the market!!!

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close