Listen Live
Entertainment

Posted On The Corner: Lil Scrappy Gives Us His “Mount Crunkmore” Of Crunk Records

Published on March 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Basketball Mayhem
101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Posted on The corner Interview Graphics

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One

 

Crunk music is one of the South’s most prized possessions when it comes to claiming ownership of the popular hip-hop subgenre.

Fittingly enough, ATL has for a long time been one of the premiere destinations for breeding stars of the movement, one in particular being the self-proclaimed Prince Of The South himself Lil Scrappy.

 

 

RELATED: Posted On The Corner – Gocha Hawkins Talks Breakfast Bar, Bold & Bougie And Being A Restaurateur

Since it’s nothing to have our guy Scrappy stop by the Posted On The Corner studio, we decided to make this time a bit more special. In addition to getting the update on life, family and of course the music, he also gave us his expertise opinion on what songs he’d put into a proverbial “Mount Crunkmore” of crunk bangers throughout the years. We’ll let you peep the full conversation to see his picks, but we don’t think you’ll be disappointed with his selections in the least bit.

Watch ATL rap veteran Lil Scrappy round off his “Mount Crunkmore” of songs below right here on Posted On The Corner:

 

The post Posted On The Corner: Lil Scrappy Gives Us His “Mount Crunkmore” Of Crunk Records appeared first on Black America Web.

Posted On The Corner: Lil Scrappy Gives Us His “Mount Crunkmore” Of Crunk Records  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
Entertainment

Posted On The Corner: Lil Scrappy Gives Us His “Mount Crunkmore” Of Crunk Records

Music Curator Challenge March
Entertainment

Win $250 & Tickets to 21 Savage!

Basketball Mayhem
Contests

2024 Basketball Mayhem Contest

Incognito and Misses Prom Hook Up Promotion
Style & Fashion

Inc & Misses Prom Hook Up Giveaway

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

Obituaries

WKRC Local 12 Anchor, John Lomax, Dies at 72

St. Patrick's Day Bar
Lifestyle

Where To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Weekend in Cincinnati

Foodie Friday's: The Night Kap
Cincy

Foodie Friday’s: The Night Kap

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close