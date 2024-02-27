Amber Riley’s ‘Deeper Than Hair’ Magazine Cover Belongs In An Art Gallery – Period

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

She is a masterpiece ‘mastering her peace’ – and encouraging other Black women to do the same. She is Amber Riley – Deeper Than Hair Magazine’s Quarter 1, Vol 5 cover girl – and she is a work of art. Literally.

Amber looks stunning in the new publication’s “Natural Hair” issue. She is transformed into a modern-day hair muse, rocking three head-turning looks that blend unique artistry, fierce style, and cultural pride. We are gagging over each one.

Amber Riley transforms into a modern-day natural hair muse.

The former “Glee” star’s cover look is a dramatic symmetrical bob with a middle part, wide angles, and sharp edges. Her profile serves in the shot as she poses in a black top with sexy purple leather gloves and matching purple jewelry.

Two additional shots featuring Amber are just as dope. The second shows the “IT Girl” in a curve-hugging bodysuit and rocking an unapologetically free afro. And in the third, Amber wears a bold, kinky box cut with a deep midnight purple lippie and black Gucci gloves.

“My hair likes to be free. My scalp likes to feel the air, and embracing my hair was tough,” Amber shares during her interview alongside the portraits. “When I was coming up, there was no natural hair movement. I didn’t know how to do my hair.”

Each shot gives us an over-the-top moment while amplifying Amber’s natural beauty, strength, and tenacity. Editor and celebrity stylist Annagjid Kee “So Shear Genius” Taylor created custom hair looks, and celebrity photographer Aaron Lacy captured the images.

Amber Riley talks about her ‘healed girl’ era, new projects, and staying grounded in the industry.

The poppin portraits come just ahead of the premiere of Amber’s newest Lifetime movie, “Single Black Female 2.” A new horror thriller, the film drops on March 2. Amber stars in the film with Raven Goodwin and K. Michelle.

Amber talks to Deeper Than Hair about the film, stereotypes in the entertainment industry, embracing her natural hair, and what she calls her “healed girl era.” She also admits to being a “product junkie” and what she does for self-care.

Known for speaking her truth and her empowering voice, Amber gets candid during the interview.

“One of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned in the industry is that my value doesn’t come from what I can produce. I’m learning to rest, and those things go hand-in-hand,” Amber shares. “Because when I’m resting, I feel like I should be working then I feel guilty because I’m resting or even when I’m in a dry spell. But I can’t let that affect my self-esteem or feel like I’m no longer talented, wanted, or relevant. Because this world will make you feel like if you don’t see you on TV every five minutes, you’re irrelevant no matter what you’ve done.”

The 38-year-old says she experienced some self-doubt after appearing on “Glee” and instances of stereotyping in the industry. Despite challenges, Amber is embracing change, working toward what’s next, and looking good while doing it. She ends her interview with a fitting message to Black women.

She says, “Put yourself first, and take care of yourself first. Especially Black women, we’re so expected to take care of everyone all of the time. You must take care of yourself, and be OK with people, being disappointed, upset, and mad at you. But put yourself first”

See Amber Riley’s fabulous portraits and read the full interview here.

