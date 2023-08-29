101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

There was a double shooting in Walnut Hills last night. Both men will survive.

According to Fox19

It happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Oak Street and Gilbert Avenue.

Two men with gunshot wounds showed up at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in a private vehicle. At least one of them was shot in the leg, according to police.

Cincinnati: A Double Shooting In Walnut Hills was originally published on rnbcincy.com