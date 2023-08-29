Cincinnati: A Double Shooting In Walnut Hills

There was a double shooting in Walnut Hills last night. Both men will survive.
According to Fox19
It happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Oak Street and Gilbert Avenue.
Two men with gunshot wounds showed up at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in a private vehicle. At least one of them was shot in the leg, according to police.
