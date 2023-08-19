New @ 2 with DJ EZ

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Check out DJ EZ’s “New @ 2″ Playlist!

This week features Lil Tecca, Kodak Black, Future, Young Scooter, Lil Durk, Quavo & Takeoff. Stream the tracks below:

Tune into DJ EZ’s “New @ 2” every Saturday at 2pm, exclusively on THE WIZ!