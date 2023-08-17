Cincinnati: It’s Move In Week For UC Students

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

It’s move in week for the students at the University Of Cincinnati.

I want to send prayers out to the students staring college this year that they have a fun and safe school year.

UC officials say that this is the largest class to move in to yet.

This years move in class had made history with more than 8,000 students.

