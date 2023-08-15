It looks like the police are investigating a shooting in East Price Hill.
Via Fox19
It was reported at 11:45 p.m. Monday on Ross Avenue.
An 18-year-old man was shot in his upper leg and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police say is a non-life-threatening injury.
The man was not cooperative at the scene, police say.
Cincinnati: Shooting In East Price Hill Leads To A Police Investigation was originally published on rnbcincy.com
