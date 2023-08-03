Lizzo Responds to Recent Lawsuit!

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Grammy-winning artist Lizzo breaks her silence on Instagram regarding the recent lawsuit that’s left many stunned & disappointed. Three of Lizzo’s former dancers filed a suit Tuesday, August 1st accusing the singer of creating a hostile work environment and sexual harassment. The suit also names Lizzo’s production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, and her choreographer/dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, as defendants.

According to NBC News and court documents, the dancers were subject to false imprisonment, peer pressure, weight-shaming, religious & sexual harassment, and more. Dancers reported that they were “pressured” into attending Lizzo’s after parties and participating in sexual acts. While these events were “routine, non-mandatory”, dancers who attended were favored and had better job security. Dancers also reported that Quigley constantly spread Christianity to the group despite personal beliefs. Quigley is also reported to have utilized & discussed the personal sexual information of one dancer as an example in interviews and on her personal social media. None of the defendants responded to the press for comments.

Lizzo hit Instagram early Thursday morning to share her side of the story.

