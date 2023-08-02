Pooh Shiesty Puts Together Back To School Giveaway From Prison (Video)

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty is currently doing a 5 year prison bid and still managed to put together a back to school giveaway for residents in his hometown.

The first day of school is right around the corner for students in Memphis, Tennessee and families need help getting their kids ready. Pooh Shiesty and his artist K Carbon decided to take matter into their own hands by throwing a back to school event in a vacant parking lot turning it into a carnival like scene with rides, bounce houses, food, back packs, notebooks, and other school supplies.

Pooh Shiesty called from prison to thank all the families for attending the event. His artist K Carbon said they spent $10,000 putting the back to school giveaway together.

Leave your thoughts on our Instagram & Twitter @Wiznationcincy