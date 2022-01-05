Pooh Shiesty Plea Deal Helps Him Avoid Life In Prison

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Rapper Pooh Sheisty has pleaded guilty to federal prosecutors on a gun conspiracy charge this past Tuesday. He was originally facing life behind bars for allegedly shooting a man from behind at a hotel in Florida. Rolling Stone reports that by the rapper taking the guilty plea his sentences could be reduced to as little as 8 years in prison.



His charges include conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking. Originally, he was facing up to 20 years but the guilty plea deal allowed that to be brought down. The deal also allowed 3 other charges to be dropped including a maximum life sentence related to another gun charge. These charges were also related to events separate from the Florida hotel dating back to July of 2020. He was arrested back in late 2020 and has been held in custody without bond for the past seven months.

Pooh Shiesty born Lontrell Williams Jr. is 22 years old and is a Tennessee native. He rose to fame fast after having successful collaborations with artists like Gucci Mane, Lil Durk, and Jack Harlow. While he was in custody he released a single in December entitled “Federal Contraband (Freestyle)” in which he wanted to hear from his fans. He encouraged them to write him a letter to read while he was locked up.



His finalized sentence is expected to be announced WITHIN THE COMING WEEK.

