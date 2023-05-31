Dacarrei Tovon Kinard, 30, has been arrested in Columbus in connection to a road rage shooting on Interstate 76 that left one man dead.
FOX 8 initially reported this story.
U.S. Marshalls, Columbus SWAT and local law enforcement all played a role in the arrest that concluded without incident.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
According to police reports, George Jensen II, 40, was shot and killed while driving to his Akron home after leaving his job in Wadsworth on May 17.
From FOX 8:
Authorities issued a warrant for Kinard’s arrest on Wednesday morning.
Norton police officers, who are members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, determined Kinard was living in the 1400 block of Livingston Court in Columbus. He was apprehended without incident there by Southern Ohio marshals and Columbus police officers, according to the release.
To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Ma’Khia Bryant’s Foster Mom Explained What Led To Her Death
- The WIZ Warm Up: Mak Bandz & Smoola
- Kings Island Offering FREE Admission! See If You Qualify!
I-76 Road Rage Shooting Suspect Arrested was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
‘Killed’: Lashawn Thompson Autopsy Results Show Inmate ‘Infested’ With Insects Died From Jail Neglect: Lawyers
-
Lil Kim Is Smokin’ Hot On The Cover Of ‘XXL’ Magazine
-
Sister of Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon is a Suspect in Shooting
-
Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown Has Passed Away
-
Listen The WIZ On Your Amazon Echo
-
Cincinnati: A 17 Year Old Hit By A Car Outside Clark Montessori High School
-
Lil Harold Breaks Down Influence On ‘After The Curse’ Mixtape, Calls Joseline His Favorite Dancer
-
Download The New 101.1 WIZ Mobile App For Your Smartphone!