According to TheShadeRoom: as the nation continues to be outraged at the death of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, more details have been released surrounding the events that led up to her death. Ma’Khia Bryant’s foster mom recently revealed that the argument that led up to Ma’Khia’s death involved Ma’Khia and two other foster daughters arguing about cleaning up. Read More.

