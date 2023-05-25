101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Issa Rae can pretty much do anything. We’ve seen the beloved star rise from Awkward Black Girl fame, to the TV showrunner behind fan favorites Insecure and Rap Sh*t, or red carpet darling who is always “rooting for everybody Black.” And now she’s lending her voice to the bad a** character of Jessica Drew in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (in theaters June 2, 2023). Drew is a fearless heroine who also happens to be pregnant.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is the second installment of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse trilogy and enlists Black Hollywood elite like Shameik Moore, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, and Brian Tyree Henry. Moore stars as Mile Morales, the neighborhood Spiderman, in the enthralling series that explores themes of family and self-discovery. Plus, the soundtrack is curated by super-producer, Metro Boomin.

According to the films’ synopsis:

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse’s very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Check out an exclusive clip of Issa Rae’s character, below:

RELATED STORIES:

Issa Rae Is ‘President Barbie’ In The New ‘Barbie’ Film

Issa Rae’s Media Company Hoorae Media Announces The Black Unlimited Digital Development Program Creator Courses In Partnership With Walmart

Issa Rae Plays A Bad A** Pregnant Spider-Woman In ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com