Young Thug Hospitalized, Attorney “Concerned” With Well-Being: Report

The pending RICO trial for rapper Young Thug has definitely had its jovial moments already, but the latest reports coming from the courtroom are far from comical.

The troubled hip-hop star was reportedly rushed to the hospital earlier today (May 11) prior to court proceedings in his viral criminal case. Thug’s attorney, Keith Adams, even went on record to express concern for his client’s overall well-being.

The Atlanta-bred emcee, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, has already expressed that he was showing signs of declining health while behind bars. Some of his hardships have said to include poor diet options, limited access to exercise in a small jail cell and lack of available fresh air.

More on the waning health conditions of imprisoned rapper Young Thug below, via 11Alive:

“Young Thug’s attorneys asserted in legal filings last month that his client is “languishing” in jail as the jury selection process has stretched out for months, with many potential jurors trying to claim hardships for an exemption that the court is working through.

The rapper has been in custody for roughly a year since he was arrested last May and indicted on charges accusing him of leading the ‘Young Slime Life’ gang, which claims affiliation with the Bloods. He has been denied bond on multiple occasions.

Williams, who maintains his innocence, is facing a gang activity charge from 2018 and a 2013 charge of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, Act.

In a motion filed on April 24, Williams’ attorney Brian Steel says the 31-year-old is not able to stay healthy. Steel lists in the motion that Williams has access to limited healthy food options and relies on food with ‘zero health benefits,’ like chocolate and chips.

Steel says Williams has had little access to fresh air and sunlight since May 2022, outside of when he’s transported to and from the courthouse, and exercise is limited because of the small cell.”

The YSL leader was treated at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, GA following today’s incident, with court proceedings expected to continue on Friday (May 12) for jury selection. We’ll be sure to keep you all updated as more develops.

