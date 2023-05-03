An Exploration into the World of Plastic Surgery | Black Health 365 Podcast

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

On the next episode of Black Health 365, Britt and Jackie welcome plastic and reconstructive surgeons Dr. Aisha Baron and Dr. Olatomide (Tomi) Familusi to discuss plastic surgery. The discussion will cover a wide range of topics, from the medical necessity of plastic surgery to the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL). Britt and Jackie will also explore the impact of cosmetic surgery on our culture and society. Additionally, the surgeons will share their personal stories and the ways in which they have positively impacted the lives of their patients. Join us for this insightful conversation.

Aisha Baron, MD, is a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon practicing exclusively at Breast Body Beauty Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Marietta, Georgia, and serving the metro Atlanta area. Best known as the breast and body doctor (@breastnbodydoc), Dr. Baron is one of the few African American female plastic surgeons in the United States.

Olatomide (Tomi) Familusi, MD is an Ivy League and fellowship-trained plastic and reconstructive surgeon at the Breast Body Beauty Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Marietta, Georgia, and serving the metro Atlanta area. Dr. Familusi is active on national society committees, has published in magazines and peer-reviewed journals, and presented at regional and national meetings. She is based in the metro Atlanta area.

