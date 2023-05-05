Singer, songwriter, and minister Montell Jordan shares his Backstory from church singer to having one of the biggest songs in the country.
Backstory on social:
Legendary radio host Colby “Colb” Tyner takes us back to where it all started with the biggest names in the music business and the world in his new podcast, BackStory with Colby Colb. Each episode is a narrative journey and in-depth conversation with the men and women that shaped hip hop. Colby is an accomplished on-air talent best known for his compelling interviews with Jay-Z, Will Smith, Quincy Jones, President Obama, LL Cool J, and more. Subscribe on iTunes or wherever you stream podcasts.
Montell Jordan Joins Colby Colb On The Backstory Podcast was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Win Cash and Tickets to See Katt Williams!
-
Sister of Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon is a Suspect in Shooting
-
Cincinnati: A 17 Year Old Hit By A Car Outside Clark Montessori High School
-
Jerry Springer Dead at 79
-
Listen The WIZ On Your Amazon Echo
-
About Billions Drop "About Time" MIXTAPE! (AUDIO)
-
Download The New 101.1 WIZ Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!