Podcast

Side Effects of Police Gangs (with Cerise Castle) | Small Doses Podcast EPISODE 270

Published on May 3, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Side Effects of Police Gangs (with Cerise Castle) | Small Doses with Amanda Seales

Source: Urban One Podcast Network / Urban One

This week investigative journalist Cerise Castle (IG: @yourmajestcee) gives us a break down of the corrupt system of gangs in the Los Angeles Police Department.

Your favorite truth teller, comedian, Amanda Seales, is dropping gems with, “Small Doses,” a weekly podcast that brings you potent truths for everyday use.

~

Get your Smart Funny & Black merch here!

For more content, subscribe to our Youtube and Patreon!

Side Effects of Police Gangs (with Cerise Castle) | Small Doses Podcast EPISODE 270  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now
Close